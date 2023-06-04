Abigail Elizabeth Howard, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2023. Born in Pottstown, Abby was the daughter of Ted and Sandy (Hohenwarter) Heisey.
She was a graduate of Manheim Township class of 2000 and The Pennsylvania State University class of 2004 with a degree in journalism. Abby attended St. Anne's Catholic Church all her life.
Abby worked for the County of Lancaster. She married Russell Howard on September 20, 2014. Abby was a lifelong member of the Girl Scouts, most recently on the Foxfire House committee. Her hobbies included Civil War reenacting with Explorer Post 1863, trivia with the bad decisions club, and skillfully knitting stuffed animals for many newborns. She also was known for her love of reading and her biting wit.
Abby is survived by her husband, Russell, her parents, Ted and Sandy, and her faithful dog Holly. Abby is also survived by numerous beloved family members.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA 17543, from 6pm-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11am with a time of receiving friends one hour prior. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pitties Love Peace, Inc., P.O. Box 534, Elizabethtown, PA 17022-0534 or St. Anne's Brown Bag Lunch Program, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
