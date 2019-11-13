Abigail Lillian "Abby" Eby, 23, of Wrightsville passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Abby was taken from this life from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident on November 5, 2019.
She was the cherished wife of David R. Eby, whom she married on September 18, 2015. Abby is also survived her sisters; Allison Smitley of Conestoga and Brooke Altland of York, her stepfather Scott Altland, stepmother Becki Wright of York and her father Ken Smitley of Middletown. Also surviving are her paternal grandparents Kenneth and Linda Smitley of Palmyra and her maternal grandfather, James Albert of Marietta. She was preceded in death by her mother Sherry Albert Altland who passed in 2011.
Abby was employed by St. Johns Herr Estate, Columbia working in the housekeeping department. She graduated from Donegal High School, class of 2014. Abby loved animals and adopted many pets, especially dogs. She had a special talent for arts and crafts and loved designing home interiors. Abby infectious smile and sweet personality will be deeply missed by her many friends and family.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 PM. A viewing will be held from 11 to 1 PM. Interment will be private. If desired, memorial contributions to the PA SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 www.pspca.org/donate. Online condolences may be shared through www.sheetzfuneralhome.com