Abbey Ina Harris, 67, of Lititz, PA, and formerly of Milton, MA, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Esther (Yakus) Cohen. She recently celebrated 44 years of marriage on May 27th with her beloved husband Arnold Jay Harris.
A professional teacher for over 35 years, she grew up in the Boston metropolitan area. Abbey graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. After graduating from SCSU, she immediately completed post graduate study work and obtained her Massachusetts teacher's license during the summer of 1978 from Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts. Abbey's teaching experience began in the Boston school system where she had taught math, English, and Special Education. After teaching for 3 years in the suburban Boston public schools, she became a sole proprietor teaching her own SAT courses to students in small group sessions throughout the school year. In 1987, Abbey moved to Lancaster, PA with her husband and 2 children. In 1995, she established SAT Prep-Co in Lancaster, PA. She taught SAT courses several times throughout the school year successfully preparing students with the necessary strategy skills covering math, English, and the writing skills in the SAT exam. In addition, Abbey has set up and taught SAT workshop programs at York County Day School, Lancaster Mennonite High School, Linden Hall, and the Janus School. She also taught private lessons for individuals throughout the greater south eastern/central Pennsylvania region. In addition to Abbey teaching SAT's, she had taught Hebrew School for 14 years early on when she became a member of Temple Beth El in Lancaster, PA.
In addition to her husband Arnold, she is survived by 2 children, Andrew Harris (Tracy) and Adrienne Jackson (Victor); 4 grandchildren: Adriella Harris, Jace, Leanna, and Jonah Jackson; brothers Jordan (Diane), Marc (Lisa), and Raymond Cohen; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Abbey's name to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Johns Hopkins Oncology Service, or Temple Beth El.
