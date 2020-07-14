Aaron S. Martin, 89, of Narvon, died July 12, 2020, at his home after a brief illness.
Born in Caernarvon Twp., he was a son of the late John N. and Mary E. (Sauder) Martin. He was married 67 years, on Dec. 2, to Martha S. (Nolt) Martin.
Aaron was a farmer and a member of the Churchtown Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving in addition to his wife are nine children: Edna (Aaron) Hoover of Colby, WI, Raymond (Emma Shirk) Martin of Narvon, Alda (Paul) Brubaker of Curtiss, WI, LeRoy Martin of Morgantown, Aaron (Louella Martin) Martin of Narvon, Samuel (Lydia Zimmerman) Martin of Thorp, WI, Harry (Arlene Zimmerman) Martin of Narvon, Martha (Mark) Newswanger of Narvon, and Mabel (Daniel) Newswanger of East Earl; 62 grandchildren; 86 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Earl (Anna Martin) Brubaker of Thorp, WI.
Preceding him in death is a daughter, Esther Brubaker; two great-granddaughters, Leah Grace Hoover, and Minerva Hoover; five brothers, Henry, David, John, Eli, and Samuel; and two sisters, Annie Hurst, and Lydia Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 9 AM at the home of Raymond Martin, 200 Shirktown Road, Narvon, with further services at 9:30 AM at Churchtown Mennonite Church with the Bishop Elam Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Raymond Martin home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
