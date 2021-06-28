Aaron S. Lapp, 75, of 3806A Yost Rd., Gordonville, entered into rest at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Isaac and Sadie Stoltzfus Lapp and was the husband of Sarah Lapp Lapp. They were married 51 years in November. A farmer and shop worker, Mr. Lapp was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: children, Christ married to Ruth Fisher Lapp, Isaac married to Rebecca Ann Zook Lapp, both of Gordonville, Barbara married to Samuel Lapp, Honey Brook, Sadie married to John Beiler, Holtwood, Elam married to Lydia Lapp Lapp, NY, Mary married to Jacob Zook, Myerstown, Aaron married to Barbara Smucker Lapp, Gordonville, Samuel married to Mary Sue Fisher Lapp, New Holland, Naomi married to Christian Beiler, Bird-in-Hand; 58 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Christ (Sadie), Emma (Elam Glick), Anna (John Beiler), Levi (Susie), Katie (Sam Stoltzfus), John (Mary), Elmer (Edna), Michael (Fannie).
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. EST, Monday, June 28, 2021 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. Furman's – Leola
