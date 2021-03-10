Aaron R. Dowhen, 38, of Manor Township, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at home from a long battle with autoimmune disease. He was the husband of Rebecca A. Schaeffer Dowhen with whom they would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on July 8, 2021. He was born in Lancaster, son of Steven R. and Colette A. Richcreek Dowhen, Manheim. Aaron was a track-loader operator for BR Kreider & Son, Inc. for 14 years and he attended Manor Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents, two sons: Chase R. (10) and Wyatt D. (8) Dowhen. One sister: Amanda J. (Brian) Zuschmidt, Lancaster. Father-in-law and mother-in-law: David A. (Diane L.) Schaeffer, Mountville.
The Memorial Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John Pletcher, officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Beginning at 10:45 A.M. the service will be livestreamed at: https://control.resi.io/webplayer/video.html?id=e67fab3d-5ad9-448f-bc39-7cca381b2e7c In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Rebecca A. Dowhen Benefit Account for Chase and Wyatt, c/o Fulton Bank, 305 Highland Dr., Mountville, PA 17554. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com Workmanfuneralhomes.com