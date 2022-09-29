Aaron P. Rowe, Sr., 96, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was the son of the late Leroy and Edna (Esterline) Rowe. He was married to his wife, Dorothy E. (Reinhart) Rowe for 50 years. He attended the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Aaron P. Rowe, Jr. (Shelly), Bruce T. Rowe (Nancy), Craig C. Rowe, stepchildren, Howie E. Snyder, Fred E. Snyder (Dawn), Mary E. Snyder, Michael E. Snyder, 2 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Gertrude, Louisa, Edna, Sadie, Lillie, Hilbert, and Harold, and son, Dennis Rowe.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 223 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be at a later date.
Please visit Aaron's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »