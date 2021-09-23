Aaron Nolt, 77, a resident of Lincoln Christian Home, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Born in West Earl Township, he was the son of the late Amos and Ada (Zimmerman) Nolt. He was the husband of Loretta (Zimmerman) Nolt with whom he celebrated their 57th anniversary in February.
He was a member of Springville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
Aaron was a retired bus driver, truck driver, and poultry farmer.
In addition to his wife, Aaron is survived by seven children, Virgil, husband of Dolores (Hoover) of Stevens, Stanley Nolt of South Carolina, Brian, husband of Michelle (Hurst) of Reinholds, Aaron Nolt, Jr. of Ephrata, Virginia, wife of Timothy Eberly of Elliottsburg, Lavonne, wife of Randall Weaver of Fortuna, MO, Wesley, husband of Kathleen (Halteman) of Stevens; a daughter-in-law, Shirley (Martin) Nolt of Rehersburg; 43 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Vera, wife of the late Jerry Sensenig, Pauline, wife of Landis Weaver.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen; three brothers, Martin, Amos Jr. and Elmer; a sister, Mabel; a daughter-in-law, Jane, and a great-grandson, Gabriel.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
