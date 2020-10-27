Aaron M. Horst, Jr., 91, a resident of Garden Spot Village went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Mildred J. Martin Horst who died in 2015. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Aaron S. and Anna Mary Mellinger Horst.
Aaron had been employed by Terre Hill Silo Co. from 1955 to 1984 and then served as the Administrator of Lighthouse Rehabilitation Center from 1984 until 1992.
He was a member of the Hinkletown Mennonite Church and had served as a Deacon from 1983 to 1999.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald L. husband of LuAnn Horst of Lancaster, and Robert L. husband of Jeanne Horst of Harrisonburg, VA; three daughters, Julia A. wife of Allen Redcay of New Holland, Donna L. Horst of Lititz, and Sheila K. wife of Perry Hoover of Elizabethtown; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Harold Horst of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by siblings, Ruth Herr, Lester Horst, Glenn Horst, Clarence Horst, and Mary Horst.
Services and interment in the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
