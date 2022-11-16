Aaron L. Martin, Jr., 87, of Palmyra passed away on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathryn (Herr) Martin. Born in Lancaster County on March 27th, 1935, he was the son of the late Aaron L. Martin, Sr., and Anna (High) Martin.
Surviving are three children, Kathy A. Zuck, wife of C. Kevin of Lebanon, Eldon Martin, husband of Helen of Lebanon, J. David Martin, husband of Tammy of Myerstown, two brothers, Glenn H. Martin, husband of Carolyn of Ohio, Leon H. Martin, husband of Judy of Pennsylvania, eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his wife, Aaron was preceded in death by a son, A. Eugene Martin, a brother, Kenneth H. Martin, a sister, Doris Frick, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jubilee Ministries, 235 S. 12th St., Lebanon, PA 17042, in his memory.