Aaron L. Fisher, age 88, of Ronks, passed away at his home on Friday, October 8, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Rebecca A. Stoltzfus Fisher, with whom he would have celebrated 67 years of marriage on November 23rd. He was born in Ronks, son of the late Samuel M. and Rebecca King Fisher. He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. Aaron was self-employed as a cabinetmaker. He enjoyed hunting especially turkey and going to his cabin in Potter County. He was known to be able to fix anything. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife is a foster son Eldon Kio of Wyoming, 2 sons: Richard Fisher companion of Rhonda Slaymaker of Landisville, Kevin husband of Barbara Kauffman Fisher of Christiana, 6 grandchildren: Sonya, Brandon, Eric, Jessica, Alexis and Colton Aaron, 4 great-grandchildren: Isabelle , Noah, Jenna and Alyssa, 4 siblings: Rebecca Fisher of Hampton, CT, Leah wife of Gary Hartley of Gaines, PA, Levi husband of Madge Fisher of Mifflintown and Anna wife of Henry U. Fisher of Intercourse. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Priscilla Ebersol and Sarah Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place at the Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Thursday, October 14th at 11 a.m., with a viewing time from 9:30 until time of service. Pastor Tom Hubbard will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Monument Bible Church.