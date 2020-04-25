Aaron K. Martin, 104, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Lincoln Christian Home, where he lived since November 2016.
Aaron was born in the Martindale area, the son of the late Clayton C. and Lizzie H. (Kurtz) Martin. He married Susan (Eby) Martin on July 4, 1937. She preceded him in death in 2001.
He was a farmer and lived in most of his adult life in Clay Township. He was a member of Springville Mennonite Church. He was appointed by the church to assist young men relating to Selective Service during the draft in the 50's and 60's.
Aaron is survived by three daughters: Ruth E., wife of Lester Weber of Atmore, AL, Marian E., wife of Alvin Martin of Lebanon, Velma E., wife of Amos Smucker of Leola; four sons: Clarence E., husband of Ruth (Weaver) Martin of Stevens, Mervin E., husband of Kathryn (Nolt) Martin of Elizabethtown, Raymond E., husband of Vera (Nolt) Martin of Stevens, Aaron E., husband of Vera (Nolt) Martin of Ephrata; two daughters-in-law, Rachel C. (Mitchell) Martin of Stevens, Ivy Jo (Good) Martin of Ephrata; two sisters, Mary Witmer of Richland, Nora High of Honey Grove; a brother, John K. Martin of Mennonite Home; 38 grandchildren; 174 great-grandchildren and 50 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, John E. in 1984, Paul E. in 1993; a sister, Edna K. Martin; four brothers, Harvey K., Ellis K., Ammon K., Allen K. Martin and four grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Lincoln Christian Home for the kind and compassionate care shown to our father the past 3+ years. It is much appreciated.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Springville Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers..
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
