Aaron Joseph Melasecca 6/10/1979 12/4/2021

Aaron Joseph Melasecca is survived by his daughter, Trinity (mother, Chastity Birdsong); parents, Michele Ann Kaminski & Angelo J. Melasecca; step parents, Jody Murphy & Ned Kaminski; siblings, Angelo, Mike, Michele, and Gina Melasecca, Danelle, Maurya, Joshua Kaminski & Jessica Poljacik; aunts/uncles, Carol Melasecca, John Melasecca, Fredrick W. Royer, Jr. (Patricia), Charles B. Royer (Dawn); eleven nieces/nephews and two grand nephews.
From a very early age, Aaron was curious about how things worked. He enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together. His curiosity and an innate mechanical aptitude provided the way he made a living for much of his life, repairing and servicing small engines. When it came to dirt bikes and motorcycles, Aaron enjoyed not only repairing, but riding them, which he learned to do as a small boy, spending countless hours racing around with his siblings. As a child he was comical and a jokester; as an adult, Aaron had a great sense of humor and the ability to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere.
Aaron had a wide variety of interests including the culinary arts, which he won an award for while at Ocean Tides School. He also attended community college, taking various courses before setting out to work. Aaron was quick to see connections and patterns in all sorts of things, making him a deft chess player and a quick study on guitar; he spent many hours playing both. Aaron constantly listened to music across all genres, though top on his playlist was always Stevie Ray Vaughan. He loved animals of all shapes and sizes, and had a number of 4-legged family members over the years including his most treasured sidekick, a dog named Buckshot.
Aaron was quick to let you know "I appreciate you", a saying he often used, especially in the last few years of his life when someone offered a hand or a kind gesture. For the last several years, Aaron suffered from neurofibromatosis and had a growing number of brain tumors which caused him pain and affected his hearing, sight, and balance. Even with this, Aaron found the strength to smile and laugh through some very stressful circumstances and to lend a helping hand when he was able.
Recently, Aaron talked a good deal about and looked back at various points in his life, and in his own words would say that he "wasn't always the model human being", though he was continuing to grow and work toward authenticity and truth, putting one step, one moment, and one day in front of the other. Aaron was looking forward to sharing his chess skills with his daughter, recently having bought her a set for her birthday. Aaron was grateful for family connections and reconnections, and looked forward to growing, learning, and continuing to connect with and love his daughter and family.
A private memorial service is being held by the family on Aaron's birthday, June 10th. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a college fund established for Aaron's daughter, Trinity.