Aaron F. Ebersol, 90, of 559 Churchtown Road, Honey Brook, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his daughter's home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Amos L. and Lydia (Fisher) Ebersol. A retired farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 7 children, Fannie married to Emanuel Miller, Bird-in-Hand, Sylvia King, Millheim, Lydia married to Daniel R. Stoltzfus, Rebersburg, Amos married to Sally Fisher Ebersol, Honey Brook, Anna married to John Allgyer, Darlington, WI, Elam married to Rebecca Fisher Ebersol, Honey Brook, Mamie married to Gideon Stoltzfus, Bird-in-Hand; daughter-in-law, Hannah married to Benuel Miller, Nottingham; 49 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 150 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Sam Ebersol, Chambersburg; 2 sisters-in-law, Sarah Ebersol, Kinzers, Rebecca Ebersol, Honey Brook. He was preceded in death by: a son, Aaron Ebersol; a grandson, Amos King; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, David Ebersol, Fannie Beiler, Leon Ebersol.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Red Hill Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
