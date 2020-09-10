Aaron Esch, 31, of Smeltz Road, passed away Sept 7, 2020 at the Geisinger Hospital.
He was born in Ronks, Lancaster County, July 25, 1989. He was the son of Jonas and Barbara (Lantz) Esch.
Also surviving are his 7 brothers, Steven +Sadie Lynn, Mahlon +Esther, David + Kathryn all of Herndon, Mervin +Verna of Millersburg, Jacob+ Lillian, Daniel+ Miriam of Dalmatia, Jesse at home. 4 sisters, Elizabeth wife of Daniel King of Millersburg, Katie wife of Benjamin Fisher of Dornsife, Rosanna and Rachel Anne at home. 14 nieces and nephews. Paternal grandmother, Katie Esch of Dornsife, maternal grandmother, Lizzie Lantz of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Jacob Esch and Aaron Lantz.
The funeral services is private with interment at Zooks Cemetery, Viewing will be held at his residence Wednesday Eve and Thursday.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd., Millersburg handled the arrangements.
