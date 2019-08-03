Aaron E. Beiler, 65, of South Mountain Restoration Center, formerly of Intercourse, entered into rest on Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Intercourse, he was the son of the late Leroy K. and Rachel Esch Beiler. A laborer years ago, he attended the Cambridge Mennonite Church.
He is survived by: brothers, Jacob of Ephrata, Leroy Jr. of Millersville, Samuel of Tennessee; nieces and nephews; uncles and aunts.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Cambridge Mennonite Church, 2906 Cambridge Rd., Honey Brook with viewing from 10-11 a.m. Interment: Myer's Cemetery, Leola Furman's – Leola