Aaron E. Allgyer, 75, of 99 Colonial Road, Gordonville, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Aaron G. and Rachel Lapp Allgyer. He was the husband of Malinda Mae King Allgyer. A woodworker for Colonial Road Woodwork, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: seven children, David married to Ruth Riehl Allgyer, Leola, Abram married to Barbie Ann Glick Allgyer, Gordonville, Katie married to Christ Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Aaron Jr. married to Kathryn Stoltzfus Allgyer, Gordonville, Suzanne married to Ivan Kauffman, Honey Brook, Anna Mae married to Benuel Lapp, Ephrata, Sadie Mae married to Christian Lapp, Jr. Lykens; 35 grandchildren; brother, Emanuel married to the late Rachel Allgyer, Gap; sister, Rebecca married to the late David Blank, Narvon. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Esther and Ruth Ann Allgyer; one granddaughter, Lillian Joy Kauffman; brother, Amos; sister, Hannah Stoltzfoos.
Funeral Services: at the late home, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST. Interment in Gordonville Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
