Aaron David Buckwalter, 90, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021, with his wife of 69 years, Marian Burkhart Buckwalter, and his children by his side. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Landis B. and Ruth (Myer) Buckwalter.
David was a lifetime member of Mellinger Mennonite Church, where he served for many years as a Deacon. He spent his working years as a warehouse foreman for P.L. Rohrer and Brothers, Inc., now Rohrer Seeds. Upon retirement, he found fulfillment in serving people in need around the globe by volunteering with Mennonite Central Committee, Gain Warehouse, and sewing garments at home to be distributed to world refugees of war and hardship. He also loved mowing the large lawns at his church camp, Camp Hebron in Halifax, PA, and later, when he moved to Brethren Village, the lawns of the retirement community.
David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Along with his wife, he is survived by five children: David R. Buckwalter (Gail Mongeau), Sheryl Eberly (Don), Sharon Seldomridge (Kim), Bill Buckwalter (Jackie Beyeler), and Mary Anne Kilgore (Steve). Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and a foster brother, Peter Alan Tschudy (Shirley).
Private remembrance services will be held at the convenience of the family. David's final resting place will be at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
