Aaron B. Stoltzfus, age 18 of 60 Picadilly Hill Road, Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 as a result of a farming accident. He was born in Paradise, son of Daniel E. and Katie F. Beiler Stoltzfus of Quarryville. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his parents are 5 siblings: Steven E., Mary Elizabeth, Leon B., Lynda B., and Susanna B. Stoltzfus all at home, grandparents: John D. husband of Rebecca S. Fisher Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Aaron B. and Susie S. Fisher Beiler of Paradise. He was preceded in death by a stillborn brother and a grandmother, Mary E. Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 60 Picadilly Hill Road, Quarryville, 17566 on Tuesday, August 1st at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Bunker Hill Amish Cemetery. Friends may call the late home from time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
