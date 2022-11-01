Aaron Ame Beiler, 4-month-old son of John Y. and Sally K. Esh Beiler of 229 West Branch Road, Oxford, passed away on October 30, 2022 at Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware. He attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents. Surviving besides his parents are 3 sisters: Emmy E., Sarah Ann, and Lovina E., all at home, grandparents: Aaron B. and Miriam Ann Stoltzfus Beiler of Oxford, Sarah K. King Esh Beiler, wife of Amos Beiler of Gordonville, and the late Enos Esh, Jr., and great grandparents: Stephen J. and Fannie Beiler Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Fannie King King of Drumore, wife of the late Samuel King.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 229 West Branch Road, Oxford, on Wednesday, November 2nd at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Oxford Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service.
A living tribute »