A. Vernon "Bud" Lefever, Jr., 89, of Quarryville, formerly of Lampeter and Pequea Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. He was the beloved husband of Reba F. (Gable) Lefever, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
Born in Lampeter, he was the son of the late A. Vernon, Sr., and Clara (Fellenbaum) Lefever.
Vernon was a graduate of West Lampeter High School, class of 1950. From a young age he began performing mechanical work for his father's business, Lampeter Garage. He then went on to be employed in the parts departments of Wiggins Chevrolet and Larry Murphy Chevrolet, and retired from a position in the parts department of the Buck Company. Vernon proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 1955, earning the rank of Corporal.
Vernon was an avid hunter and he enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Huntingdon County. Having grown up playing baseball, he coached in the Willow Street Little League and served as a PIAA umpire. He was a long-time member of Willow Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, William D. Lefever, husband of Lynn, of New Providence, and Robert V. Lefever, husband of Rebecca, of Marietta, a brother, Tommy Lefever, of Leola, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Robert Lefever.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a viewing at the church from 12:00 noon 1:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Vernon's memory to West Willow United Methodist Church at the above address.
