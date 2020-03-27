A. Stanley Groff, 86, of Dushore, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Highlands Healthcare Center. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Abram and Miriam (Metzler) Groff.
A Lancaster County farmer, he also worked at Weavers/Tyson Poultry and Eberly Poultry before he retired to Sullivan County in 2001 where he sold Ward cedar log homes. Stanley was a nature lover, enjoying views of endless mountains from his porch.
Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Emily Herr Groff; a daughter, Colleen (Gary) Hambright; sons, Keith (Carolyn) Groff, Craig (Jamie) Groff, and Scott (companion Valorie); eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold (Anna Marie) Groff; and a sister, Amy Kreider.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Martha Dentinger; a grandchild, Lindsey; and a daughter-in-law, Bonnie.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Highlands Healthcare Center for their care of our husband, father, and grandfather.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Redeemer Church, 2425 German St., Dushore, PA 18614.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
