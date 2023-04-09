A. Samuel Gish died April 5, 2023 at LGH after a short illness. He married Grace Anna Hershey in 1954 and celebrated 67 years of marriage prior to her death in 2022. Sam is survived by his children, Dr. Martin Gish and his wife Dr. Robin, Lynn Walker and her husband Dr. Jon, Dr. Joel Gish and his wife Ellanna, Dr. Jon Gish and his wife Stephanie, Michael Gish and his wife Teresa, brother Roy and wife Jeannine, 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Besides his wife Grace, Sam was preceded in death by his parents Martin L. and Anna Fridy Gish, sisters Lois Martin and Millie Groff, brothers Mervin and Eugene and his son, Timothy.
"Pop" was a man of vision who was always full of ideas and worked as a farmer, truck driver and Amish hauler at various times in his life. In his later years, he continued to enjoy working on various vehicles and engines in his shop. He enjoyed making ice cream with "hit-and-miss" engines and at times cranking ice cream by hand with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sam attended Elizabethtown Mennonite Church and wanted everyone to know and experience the great love of God. While it's hard to believe that a man who lived life so fully could pass away at the young age of 92, we know that he and "Grammy" Grace Gish are celebrating their reunion in heaven.
A funeral service honoring Sam's life will be held at Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 S. Spruce St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends are invited for a viewing on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Please note there is no viewing on Wednesday. Family and friends are invited to the interment service at Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery, 1191 Bear Creek Rd, Elizabethtown, before the service at 10:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, MCC, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com