A. Richard Bard, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was the son of the late Aaron and Miriam (Edmonds) Bard and was the loving husband and best friend of Ellie (Eckert) Bard.
After graduating from Manheim Borough High School, Dick received a B.S. degree from Millersville State Teacher's College and an M.S. degree from Temple University. During his life, he spent 34 years as an educator with Hempfield School District and then later Manheim Township School District. After retirement, Dick became the General Manager of Garden Spot Badge Company for five years, then worked part time for Bard's Hardware Store.
As a strong believer in the Lord, his priorities were church and family. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he sang in the Matins and Senior Choirs and was a member of the Brass Ensemble.
Sports were a big part of his life, especially baseball. He also enjoyed tennis, golf, and hunting. He an Ellie enjoyed traveling together and loved going to their home in Florida for 10 years.
Dick is survived along with his wife by a son, Mitchell Bard, a niece, Lynn (Ric) Dull, and several cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11 AM. Friends may greet the family from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097