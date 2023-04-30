A. Marie Veri Schneider longstanding resident of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on April 24, 2023. Marie, born June 14, 1939 in Lancaster, was the daughter of the late Ada Kirk Veri and Frank A. Veri, M.D. She is survived by her husband Frederick William Schneider III, and they would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in June.
Marie graduated Manheim Township High School, Ursinus College, and attended post graduate classes at the University of Pennsylvania, specializing in reading comprehension. Professionally, she enjoyed a thirty-five year career as reading specialist and language arts teacher at Lincoln Jr. High School until her retirement in 2004. She will be remembered by many as a dedicated teacher; admired for her passion for education and racial diversity. Throughout her life, Marie was an active member of Donegal Chapter, D.A.R and after retirement served two terms as Chapter Regent. She was also engaged in Lancaster's community and cultural life through her support of the Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster, the Iris Club, the Italian Cultural Society, and together with her husband, a supporter of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
Marie was deeply loved by her family and will be sorely missed. She possessed a lively spirit and a flair for the dramatic that enriched our lives in many ways. Survivors include her siblings, Frances Veri Jamanis (Michael), Frank W. Veri (Marie) and Adele M. Haley; daughter, Lynne Shauer; granddaughter, Shannon Muhammad; 5 great grandchildren, and 7 nieces and nephews. The family would like to express its profound thanks to Marie's granddaughter Shannon and to caregiver Jackie Abdullah who provided loving care and extended great kindness to Marie in her final days.
A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, Lancaster, on June 14, 2023. Donations in Marie's name may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster, P.O. Box 104, Lancaster, PA 17608.
