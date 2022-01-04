A. Marie Rohrer, 93, of Stevens and formerly of Lititz passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Elsie Gehman Rohrer. Marie was a caregiver privately employed by families.
Surviving are two sisters: Martha Ramer of New Paris, Indiana, Elsie Lehman of Woodward and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 9 siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marie’s Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 6:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
