A.M. Hostetter A Life of Caring Service

Abram Martin "Abe" Hostetter M.D., age 91, died January 10, 2021 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. Born October 10, 1929, at home in Kinzer, PA, he was the son of Isaac Eby and Ruth Martin Hostetter.
As a teen he spent several years living with his aunt and uncle, Sue and Jay Martin in order to attend high school. Abe was married to Patricia Ann (née Lerch) for more than 67 years. In addition to his wife Pat, he is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and nine siblings. For most of his life he lived in Eastern and Central Pennsylvania, spending nearly three decades in Hershey. In retirement he lived at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge in Charlottesville for 16 years, playing an active role in the life of the community.
Abe was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite School, Eastern Mennonite College (now University), Goshen College and Jefferson Medical College. Committed to the value of education, he spent a year as a teacher in a one room school in Lancaster County, PA. Among his pupils were many Amish children. Over the years he stayed in touch with several of his students. He practiced psychiatry for over 45 years, both in private practice and in various capacities at Norristown State Hospital, Philhaven Hospital, Hershey Medical Center, and Family and Children Services of Lebanon County, PA.
Beginning in 1976, he was part of an ongoing research project which studied the incidence of bipolar disorder among the Old Order Amish community of Lancaster County. Led by Janice A. Egeland Ph.D., and under the aegis of the University of Miami, School of Medicine (Florida), the research team utilized data gathered from the Amish to trace the genetic markers present in those who manifest bipolar disorder. The published findings of the team have led to further work on the genetic foundations of some mental illness.
His professional, philanthropic and community activities included roles in the American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association, Pennsylvania Medical Society, Pennsylvania Psychiatric Society, United Way of the Capital Region (PA), Boy Scouts of America, and Rotary International. He was an emeritus fellow of the American College of Psychiatrists as well as the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, and was active in the alumni activities of his alma maters. Of Mennonite heritage, he was an involved member of Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey and then Westminster Presbyterian in Charlottesville. Among Abe's varied interests were traveling, listening to classical music, coin collecting, bird watching, and gardening. He was an able administrator, voracious reader, precise editor, and skilled speaker. Abe had a gift for telling stories and rarely lost at Scrabble.
One of 12 children, he was preceded in death by sister, Grace Weaver and brother, Isaac Hostetter. His son, Andrew died in 1979. Known for his devotion to family he is survived by his children; David Hostetter and wife Suni Johnson, Rebecca Sinapius and husband Ken, Samuel Hostetter and wife Melissa; grandchildren Benuel Hostetter, Emma Hostetter, Nicholas Sinapius, Andrew Hostetter, Jacob Hostetter, Melanie Mills and husband Nicholas Greenbury, and Taylor Johnson and wife Alexis; and great-grandchildren, Solaris Bell, Cameron and Claire Johnson. Surviving siblings are, Rhoda Clemens, James Hostetter, Milton Hostetter, Charles Hostetter, Ray Hostetter, Dale Hostetter, Mary Alice Hostetter, Sanford Hostetter, and Nancy Gourley, along with many, many relatives.
He will be interred at Derry Presbyterian Cemetery where his son Andrew is buried.
