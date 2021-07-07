A. Louise Diegel, 79, of Mount Pleasant, WI formerly of East Earl, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 3, 2021 at home with family. Born in Newville, PA she was the daughter of the late Emory and Estella (Finkey) Clugston.
Louise was a seamstress and an administrative assistant until her retirement. She enjoyed the beach, sewing, cooking, and spending time with family.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Twila "Dee" Diegel of East Earl, PA, Tina Radley of Mount Pleasant, WI, Tonda Adams of East Earl, PA; a son, Louis F. Diegel of Campbelltown, PA; 2 sisters, Gloria Diegel of Elizabethtown, PA, Judy Diegel of York Springs, PA; 4 brothers, Galen Clugston of Hummelstown. PA, David Clugston of Elizabethtown, PA, Curtis Clugston of Elizabethtown, PA, George Clugston, Sr. of Elizebethtown, PA; 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Louis W Diegel, Jr, her parents, 1 sister, Genevieve Liskey and 1 brother, Emory Clugston, Jr.
A private memorial service will be held at a later. date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Horizon Home Care and Hospice P.O. Box 88828 Milwaukee, WI 53288-0828 or at https://www.horizonhomecareandhospice.org/.