A. Lorraine Horst, 86, of Manheim, PA, unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday afternoon, October 14, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Naaman G. and Lizzie M. Hernley Hershey. She was the wife of Kenneth B. Horst for 66 years on June 7.
Lorraine was an active member of Chiques Church of the Brethren. She was a 1950 graduate of the former Manheim High School where she participated in sports with enthusiasm. She enjoyed traveling, visiting, attending public auctions, and playing board and card games.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Beverly A. Cura of New Philadelphia; a granddaughter, Monica, wife of Justin Marinkov of Lititz; and a sister Lucille H., wife of Carl A. Brandt, of Hershey. She was preceded in death by a son, Jay K. Horst, and eight siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday afternoon, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim. Private interment will be in Chiques Cemetery. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests immediately following the service. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.