A. Lois Auker, 86, of New Holland, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Garden Spot Village. She was born in Lancaster to the late E. Willis and Sara (Kuhn) Spangler and was the wife of the late Daniel W. Auker who passed away in 2010.
Lois was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church. She was last employed in food services at Caernarvon Elementary School. Lois loved to travel, especially to their cabin in Potter County and to the beach. She prioritized her family and made holidays special with delicious food and decorations. Her hospitality was also extended to those outside of her family. She established traditions that her grandchildren loved like large chocolates from Evan's candy for Easter and ornaments/cookies at Christmastime. She's also remembered for the lovely arrangements she made from her flower garden.
Her children remember her sitting and reading her Bible when they got up in the morning. She trusted in Jesus Christ as her Savior and found comfort and reassurance from her faith until the end of her life. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to her care team at Garden Spot Village Summerfield Household and the Hospice nurses.
Lois is survived by three children, Brenda, wife of Glenn Sauder of New Holland, Brian, husband of Kim Auker of Ephrata, Scott, husband of Christine Auker of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Glen Spangler, Nancy Pickel and Willis, Jr., husband of Sue Spangler.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 28th Division Highway, Ephrata, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM, with Pastor Chet Yoder officiating. Interment will be private in the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Lois' memory may be made to Garden Spot Village Benevolence Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »