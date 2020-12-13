A. Leroy "Skip" Mellinger, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on December 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Amos and Mary Mellinger.
Skip spent most of his life as a builder and developer and was the owner of Huntington Homes Builders in Lancaster. Some of his developments include Mill Creek Estates near Landisville and Summit Hills Development in Mountville. In addition he owned numerous rental properties where his tenants became friends and many rented from him for over 30 years.
He will be fondly remembered for his love of being on the water. He enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake and kept his boat at Baltimore Inner Harbor for more than 34 years. He also enjoyed jet skiing, riding motorcycle, and riding his Segway. Until 2018 Skip spent several months out of the year living in his motorhome at West Palm Beach, Florida.
Skip was a unique individual and had a sense of humor that will be missed by all who knew him. He was very generous. Over the years he donated to numerous charities. He viewed himself as a steward of the money he earned, and helping others played an important role in his life. He supported Water Street Rescue Mission with real estate donations, purchased a used DC-3 plane for Missionary Flights International, bought a large touring bus for a Christian college, and donated a water tank truck used for supplying clean drinking water to underdeveloped nations. Having been raised in the Mennonite church he also supported charities like Mennonite Disaster Service and various mission projects. These were but a few of the organizations for which he provided extensive funding.
He is survived by his siblings: M. Arlene Mellinger Yager and Robert Mellinger, husband of Barbara, all of Lancaster, and his nephew T. J. Mellinger, husband of Dr. Johnna Mahoney living in New Jersey.
Interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. A celebration of life gathering will be planned for the spring or summer of next year. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to some of Skip's most beloved charities: Water Street Rescue Mission, https://wsm.org/make-an-impact/donate/ or Mennonite Disaster Service, www.mds.mennonite.net/donate/donate-form/
