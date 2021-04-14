A. Jane (McKenry) Wary

WARY, A. Jane (McKenry), of Lancaster, entered into her rest on April 6, 2021. Born in Windber, PA February 7, 1958, she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. and Beula (Hobba) McKenry.
She is survived by her devoted children, Sarah Balko and Zachary Balko, both of Lancaster, her sister, Roberta and husband Robert Miller, of Washington, DC, and her special friends, Frank Adams, Renee Marsh, and Philip Balko.
Jane graduated from Windber Area High School and proudly served as Pennsylvania Queen Maple XXIX in 1976. She felt privileged to share her talents singing in local churches and other venues and acting in community theaters, but she was proudest of her accomplishments raising her two children. Jane lived in Pittsburgh and Boston before finally settling with her family in Lancaster County where she happily served her community as an insurance agent.
Jane will be remembered lovingly as a free spirit, for her relish for life, her sacrifice, and for her courage and strength in the face of adversity. Her family has been touched by the outpouring of sympathy from friends and neighbors, and we are especially grateful for the kindness and patience shown by Jane's coworkers and management at Morrissey Insurance Agency of Ephrata.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 17, at 1:00 PM at Oakland United Methodist Church, Johnstown, PA. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Somerset County. A celebration of Jane's life will be held in Lancaster at a later date. In memory of Jane, be kind to yourself today, then pass that kindness on to someone else.