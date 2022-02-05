A. Irene Deiter, age 93, of Lancaster, passed away at her home after a brief illness on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was born in Lampeter, daughter of the late E. Frank & Esther M. Witmer Deiter.
In the past she was a member of Willow Street Mennonite Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, and also a member of the former Lyndon Mennonite Church of Lancaster. In the past she worked at the Lancaster Caramel Company, Lampeter Manufacturing making Hubley Toys, Strasburg Sewing Factory, Plain & Fancy as a tour guide, Kissel View Farm Bakery and Nancy's Corner.
She graded Bible study courses as part of the Women's Prison Ministry. In her free time, she loved helping with her nieces and nephews.
Surviving are 2 brothers: Paul W. husband of Faye Deiter of Womelsdorf, PA, Elvin R. husband of Anna Mae Deiter of Dover, PA. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Mervin W. & Robert H. Deiter, Anna E. Brenneman & M. Joyce Livengood late wife of Earl H. Livengood of Lancaster.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service at Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 East Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA, on Monday, February 7th at 10 a.m., with a viewing time from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com.
