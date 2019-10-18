A. Frederick "Fred" Edwards, 86, of 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Garden Spot Village. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy M. (Forney) Edwards.
Born in Churchtown, he was the son of the late Samuel Patton and Edna Stauffer (Martin) Edwards.
Fred was a CNC lathe operator at Ford New Holland, now CNH. He was an avid and talented golfer, playing at many golf courses around the country with his golf buddies. He and Nancy enjoyed traveling in the United States and internationally. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
Fred's family wants to thank the staff at Garden Spot Village for all the care and concern they offered Fred, especially the staff of the Summerfielde Household.
Surviving is a daughter Andrea married to James Hiebert, Newark, DE, three granddaughters: Elena Bregier, partner of Berti Levy, Los Angeles, CA, Emily Bregier, Ferndale, MI Angela Edwards, fiancé of Wakati Parrish, Lancaster, a great-grandson Mykai Parrish, Lancaster and a brother, John "Jack" Edwards, New Holland.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Edwards and two sisters, Mildred Geist and Gloria Coldren.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com