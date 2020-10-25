A. Faye Mowrer, 79, of Lancaster, passed away on October 19, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Andrew M. and Elsie B. Hess. She was the loving wife of Ronald L. Mowrer for 58 years.
Faye worked as financial administrator for Pyfer Partners for 22 years. Prior to that she served as an administrative assistant for the Lancaster-Lebanon I.U. 13. She made many life-long friends at both places. Faye was a very active volunteer in the community, serving many organizations including Hospice & Community Care, the Fulton Theatre, the local American Business Woman's Association, the Hempfield Woman's Club, and her Hempfield United Methodist Church in many capacities. She made many friends through her work with these organizations as well as with the Mountwaybia Book Club.
She travelled extensively, particularly enjoying her trips to Australia and Israel. She also loved seeing all parts of the U.S., especially Maui, the Southwest, the Badlands, and Erie, Pennsylvania. Above all else, she treasured time spent with friends and family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Ward of Erie, PA and Cindy (John) Brown of Lancaster; four grandchildren: Alec Ward, Sarah Brown, Audrey Ward, and Katie Brown. She is also survived by five nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother, James M. Hess as well as her son-in-law, Samuel Ward.
Family and friends will be received from 10:30-11:00 AM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Longmire officiating and livestreamed on hempfieldumc.org/funeral. Inurnment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery privately.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions in Faye's honor have been asked to consider Hospice and Community Care of Mount Joy, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552, American Cancer Society, 314 Good D.r, Lancaster, PA 17603, and/or the Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
