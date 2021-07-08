A. Claude Kready, 96, of Manheim, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Francis and Mabel Kupp Kready. Claude was the loving husband of the late Martha K. Gibble Kready who died in November of 2018 following almost 73 years of marriage.
He was an active and faithful member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim; where he served as a trustee. Claude worked as a machinist for the Fuller Company, Manheim, for over 40 years. A U.S. Army Veteran, he proudly served his country during World War II. Claude owned his own fruit orchard; and after retirement started Kready's Fruit Stand with his wife. Throughout the years Claude and his wife enjoyed traveling.
Surviving is a daughter, Linda I. wife of James Kreider, of Manheim, a son, Dennis R. husband of Sharon Kready, of Lititz, five grandchildren: Faith wife of John Evans, Heidi wife of Jonathan Hollinger, Jimmy husband of Monica Kreider, Charis wife of Haley Pankratz, Bonnie Kready, twelve great-grandchildren, a sister, Ruth wife of Leon Eberly, of Ephrata, and a sister-in-law, Miriam Kready of Myerstown. Preceding him in death is a daughter, Donna Marie Kready and three brothers: M. Eugene, Paul and F. Stanley Kready.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Claude's funeral service at Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Claude's memory to the Pleasant View Communities Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
