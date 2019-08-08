A. Carolyn Hartmann, age 94, formerly of Intercourse, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Muncy Valley, PA, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She was the wife of the late Roy A. Hartmann who passed away May 6, 1996. She was born in Springs, PA, daughter of the late Fred & Minnie Miller Lohr.
She attended Calvary Monument Bible Church and Intercourse United Methodist Church. She worked as a postal clerk at the Intercourse Post Office as well as many smaller post offices in the Lancaster County Area. She was a member of the Intercourse Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Mary Ferree Society and the Lancaster Christian Business Women's Club. She enjoyed doing crafts.
She is survived by 2 children: Ronald A. husband of Evelyn Groff Hartmann of Paradise, Carol Ann wife of Robert Stein of Muncy Valley, PA, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 sisters: June Thomas of Lancaster, Blanche Byers of York.
She was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Albert Lohr and Cora Frymyer.
Memorial service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA on Saturday, August 10th at 1 p.m. with a time to greet the family after the service. Private interment will take place in the Calvary Monument Cemetery prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse (Operation Christmas Child), P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. shiveryfuneralhome.com