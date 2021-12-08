A. Arlene (Esbenshade) Sauder

A. Arlene Sauder, 95, passed away on December 7, 2021 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late Ross and Barbara (Hollinger) Esbenshade. She was the wife of the late J. Morris “Mike” Sauder who passed away in October 2015.
She was a member of Bethany Grace Fellowship. Arlene and her husband, Morris, were one of the founding couples of the original Bethany Mennonite Church [now Bethany Grace Fellowship]. She most recently attended The Community Church at Garden Spot Village.
She was a homemaker, sold Avon, and tended market. She was buyer and manager of the gift shop at Good ‘N Plenty Restaurant for 17 years. She was a long time member of the Lancaster County Farm Women’s Society #24.
She had a profound love of flowers which was evident by the many flower gardens at the homes where she lived, and in the rooms of her home. She was a master of growing a new plant indoors and outdoors “just by sticking the stem in the ground”. She will be remembered by her family for the weekly Thursday dinner meals. Also the wall of pictures of her family which she treasured so much.
She is survived by 3 children, John (Donna) Sauder, Leola, Judy Rodgers, Mesa, AZ and Barb Sweigart, New Holland. Also 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Millie Ziemer.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Pfautz, a brother, Clarence Esbenshade, a granddaughter, Randa Buckwalter and an infant great-grandchild.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland with Pastor Leon Shirk officiating. Interment will be in Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Groff-High on Monday from 10 – 11 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. The service will be livestreamed and online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
