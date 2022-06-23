A. Agatha Eshleman

A. Agatha "Aggie" Eshleman, 80, of Akron, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Born in Manheim, PA, Aggie was a daughter of the late Noah and Bernice Reese Wright. She was a 1959 Manheim Central High School graduate where she participated in the marching band, glee club and chorus.
Aggie's employment over the years included Fuller Company, Manheim; F & M Hat Company, Denver; Carpet Hut, Denver; DiBlasi's Sandwich Shop, Denver; High Associates Apartment Manager; Cocalico Valley Post 3376 VFW Ephrata as steward; manager of the White Swan in Rothsville; and most recently, Aggie was employed as the manager of the Ephrata Wawa from grand opening and for a tenure of 15+ years.
She is survived by her companion, Ken Lausch, son, Randy L. (Denise) Eshleman, two grandchildren, Jeremy (Carrie) Eshleman and Elizabeth (Jared) Carroll, three greatgrandchildren, Adelyn, Arianna, and Ashton, a brother Lance "Elwood" Wright of Oregon, two sisters, Utha Webb and Yvonne Clingenpeel Krieder, both of Manheim, and numerous nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents, Aggie was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene "Rabbit" Wright.
Aggie served as the very first secretary of the Denver Fair Committee and was instrumental in the fair's origin, she also was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim, where she participated in the orchestra.
Aggie enjoyed touring the United States and other countries with her sister Utha, and in 2017, Aggie's dream was fulfilled as she got to visit her brother Lance in Oregon.
Aggie enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions and was an avid collector of antiques, Mr. Peanut memorabilia, Campbells Soup Memorabilia, hearts and teddy bears.
Services were private at the convenience of the family and under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
