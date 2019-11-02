Manheim Central grad Jake Novak is the leading pass-catcher for the undefeated Kutztown University football team.
Novak has played in eight of the Golden Bears’ nine games and has 28 catches for 385 yards.
“Jake got his opportunity this year and has made the most of it so far,” said Kutztown head coach Jim Clements in an email. “He’s made some big plays for us. He’s sure-handed, a tough kid and a blue-collar type football player.”
Novak, a redshirt freshman, had three catches for 3 yards in a 30-17 win over West Chester Saturday, which kept Kutztown undefeated at 9-0, and ranked 17th in NCAA Division II, and in first place in the PSAC East at 6-0 with one division game left next Saturday against Millersville.
For the season, Novak is averaging 13.8 yards per catch and has caught four TD passes. He also has one carry for 1 yard.
Lebanon Valley football
Eleven former Lancaster-Lebanon League players are competing for the Dutchmen this season.
Among the top performers for the local contingent is junior quarterback Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central), who has started all eight games and has thrown for 1,288 yards. He is 121 for 226 with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Kegarise is also second on the team with 162 yards and five touchdowns rushing on 79 carries. He has a team-long run of 90 yards.
Junior linebacker Tyler Lutz (Manheim Central) is third on the team with 55 tackles, including two sacks for 26 yards, while sophomore defensive tackle Brandon Brubaker (Cocalico) is fourth with 47 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and 4 1/2 sacks, and also has a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Also for Lebanon Valley, junior linebacker Tyler Gerhart (Warwick) has 26 tackles; sophomore cornerback Grant Gaumer (Elizabethtown) 19 tackles and one interception; and junior guard Dakota Johnson-Ortiz (Warwick) has started all eight games.
Others who have seen action on special teams are freshman tight end Joe Underwood (Lampeter-Strasburg; six games, two tackles), freshman center Nate Shaeffer (Cedar Crest; six games), senior tight end Tyler Melhorn (Warwick; four games, one tackle), junior linebacker Travis Fischer (Garden Spot; three games, two tackles) and freshman linebacker Pablo Beltran (McCaskey; one game).
Nathan Henderson (McCaskey)
The redshirt sophomore was the top finisher for Syracuse, which won the ACC Cross Country Championships Friday.
Henderson crossed the line in 24:39.0 to place ninth.
Syracuse, ranked 28th in NCAA Division I, used a strong performance over the final 2,000 meters to earn its sixth ACC title in its seven seasons in the conference.
The victory was earned by beating five teams ranked ahead of them in the USTFCCCA poll this week.
The Orange finished with 68 points as a team, five points ahead of No. 20 Notre Dame.
York cross country
Three Lancaster-Lebanon League alums earned honors for the Spartans at the Capital Athletic Conference Championships Saturday.
For the women, junior Emma Rogers (Manheim Township) was the top finisher for the Spartans, placing ninth in 25:38.03. Sophomore Jordan Haberstroh (Columbia), who earlier was named CAC Women’s Cross Country Rookie of the Year, was 11th in 25:54.35.
For the men, junior Daniel Forry (Hempfield) placed 16th in 28:25.89.
All three earned All-CAC second team honors with their finishes.
Alvernia men’s soccer
Three Lancaster-Lebanon League grads are the leading scorers for the Alvernia men’s soccer team.
Junior forward Ryan Kuster (Manheim Central) leads the way with seven goals for the Golden Wolves, who were 4-12-3, 3-3-1 MAC Commonwealth, heading into Saturday night’s game against Albright. Kuster scored two second-half goals in a 3-1 win over Widener on Wednesday. He has started 17 of the 18 games he’s played in.
Tied with six points (two goals and two assists) apiece are sophomore midfielder Braden Kreider (Elizabethtown) and sophomore defender Trent Rider (Conestoga Valley). Kreider has played in all 19 games for the Golden Wolves and Rider in 18, each starting 17 times.
Also playing in all 19 games is freshman forward Nate Denlinger (Conestoga Valley), with 14 starts. Freshman forward Avery Barton (Conestoga Valley) has appeared in six games.
Alice Thorsen (Manheim Township)
The freshman defensive specialist was named MAC Commonwealth Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week last week.
Thorsen helped Lebanon Valley go 3-0 in the week, recording 41 digs. She had 13 digs against Widener on Oct. 23, followed by 16 digs in a win over Eastern and 11 more digs in a sweep of Moravian, both on Oct. 26. Thorsen also had five service aces against Moravian.
For the season, Thorsen has 297 digs to lead the Dutchmen, who finished the regular season at 16-15 after a pair of losses to Stevens and Vassar on Saturday, and 4-4 in the MAC Commonwealth. She also has a .915 reception percentage.
Avery Heisey (Conestoga Valley)
The freshman recorded the first win of the meet for the Penn State Altoona women’s swimming team in a tri-meet against Pitt-Bradford and SUNY Delhi on Oct. 26 at Bradford.
Heisey won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.91 to help the Lady Lions split the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference meet.
Heisey swam a leg on the 200-yard medley relay team to help PSU Altoona’s combined men’s and women’s teams win at the Pitt-Bradford Panther Relays Oct. 12.