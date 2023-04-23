SACA incorporated as a nonprofit, 7/71
First talk of a community center, 12/71
Involvement in the community already, such as "Spanish Queen" pageant
And a parade (both 7/72)
SACA president Ben Perez involved in opening of the Free Clinic, 9/72
Buys 545 Pershing Ave, more programs added, 1973-74
