An East Earl Township golfer who tried to sue Foxchase Golf Club and a golfer after he said a ball broke his leg won't get a mulligan, a state appeals court ruled.
The Superior Court upheld a Lancaster County judge's dismissal of Todd Phillips' suit because failed to follow through to see the golf course was properly made aware he intended to sue in a ruling Tuesday.
Phillips claimed another golfer teed off before he had left the green while golfing on May 8, 2015.
His attorney contacted the golf course to notify them to get in touch with their insurer about a settlement.
Then, they a notice to sue in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. Phillips claimed the prothonotary was supposed to send the notice on to the sheriff's department so it could be served on Foxchase.
That didn't happen and the statute of limitations to sue expired.
Later, another notice to sue was filed and Foxchase was served, but county Judge James Cullen dismissed it as untimely.
In Phillips' appeal, he tried to blame the prothonotary, but the office doesn't forward notices, the appeals court noted. He also contended Foxchase was notified of the intent to sue when his attorney first contacted the club about a settlement.
That didn't amount to proper notification, the appeals court ruled.