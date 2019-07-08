Ambulance crews from Susquehanna Valley EMS, which serves Wrightsville, York County, are frequently called into Lower Windsor Township when the Canadochly Valley Ambulance Club is out of service and unavailable.
The issue was a topic of discussion at Wrightsville Borough Council’s July 1 meeting, with borough officials and emergency services personnel saying it leaves Wrightsville residents vulnerable because of longer response times.
Hellam Township police Chief J. Douglas Pollock told council that Canadochly only notifies York County 911 that it is out of service 8 or 9 minutes after 911 has dispatched them. At that point, Susquehanna Valley EMS is dispatched, and it can take 10 minutes or more for them to arrive.
One of the problems, according to Pollock and other borough officials, is Canadochly is an all-volunteer ambulance company.
“They have a critical manpower issue,” Pollock said.
Borough officials said Lower Windsor Township supervisors might not have known how often Canadochly is out of service. And if they do know, “they are leaning on our (EMS) service,” said council President Eric J. White, because Susquehanna must respond as a backup.
And that creates another issue when Susquehanna’s Hellam Township crew is on a call. Its crew from Columbia has to be dispatched through Lancaster County 911, causing further delays.
“Even though it’s right across the bridge, it’s a 10-minute delay to get the call,” said Adam Marden, operations manager for Susquehanna EMS. He attended the meeting to give the monthly ambulance company report.
Pollock said he has met with Lower Windsor Township supervisors to explain “the gravity of the situation.
“What they do with it is up to them,” he said.
Condemnation
In other business, council voted 6-0 to authorize the borough’s code enforcement officers to start the process that could lead to condemnation of a home in the 300 block of Walnut Street. Mayor Michael Albert and other borough officials have discussed the house for several months, saying it is stuffed with belongings and junk that is visible through windows in an adjacent alley. They worry about a fire and whether emergency personnel could access the home.
The borough has cited the owner in the past, according to borough Secretary Tammie Hoff, but “she goes in (to the district justice) and pays the $250-$300 fine, and we’re back to square one.
Solicitor Zachary Nahass told council that code enforcement officers can enter the home if they have “reasonable cause” for a code violation.