The way Wrightsville Borough Council member Don Bair sees it, Civil War and history buffs could start a whole week of vacation in the York County town on the Susquehanna River and retrace the steps of Confederate soldiers to their defeat in Gettysburg.

To that end, Bair and the rest of Borough Council voted unanimously at the Oct. 4 meeting to spend $5,200 to install two Civil War markers in town that will be part of the national Civil War Trails program. The program is a nonprofit organization that shares the Civil War stories of small towns and helps “connect visitors … across a network that now spans six states,” according to its website. Tourists can use the website or an app on their phone to help locate the markers and plan their visits.

“What my vision is, is to have Gettysburg starting in Wrightsville,” Bair said. “They get thousands of reenactors in Gettysburg every year from the first through the third of July, and it started here with the withdrawal of the troops.”

After capturing York in June 1863, Confederate troops advanced east toward the Susquehanna River with the intent of capturing Harrisburg and even Philadelphia. But Union troops that were retreating, with help from militia in Columbia, burned the mile-long bridge over the river and prevented the Confederate advance. The Southern troops retreated to York and eventually made their way to Gettysburg.

In recent years, Wrightsville has installed Civil War Trails branded markers in the 600 block of Cherry Street. Council President Eric J. White said it has proved to be popular, and he has witnessed many people visiting it.

Bair said the markers will replace existing ones that were branded with a Pennsylvania Civil War trail organization that is now defunct. They feature Rewalt house in the 300 block of Hellam Street where Confederate Gen. John B. Gordon was killed and the actual burning of the bridge. The sign is in Commons Park, beside the John Wright Restaurant.

-- Jeff McCloud, For LNP | LancasterOnline