Some guidance is coming for the return to high school sports in Pennsylvania — and now there’s a time frame.

“The guidelines should be up tomorrow or Wednesday,” Gov. Tom Wolf said during a press conference Monday in Harrisburg. “We’re dealing with two levels — intramural sports within the schools, and then the PIAA. We’re working with them, so the guidelines for both should be up in the next day or two.’’

Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Director Robert Lombardi said Monday the timeline was what he expected, and that the PIAA has been involved in the discussion about how and when sports can return.

“We were asked for input and we gave it,’’ Lombardi said. “They asked us what he thought about a specific proposal, and we shared that.’’

Wolf’s remarks Monday were focused mostly on a new grant program for small businesses in the state.

Commonwealth schools are closed, including their fields, gyms and weight rooms, until at least until June 30, the formal end of the 2019-20 school year. Many high school athletes and coaches are considering the following day, July 1, to be the day offseason workout programs may begin.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Twenty states across the country had opened their schools for summer activities as of June 1, according to data gathered by the Colorado Springs Gazette. No return date has been set in 24 states. In addition to Pennsylvania, only Wisconsin and Indiana have set a July 1 reopening date.

Youth and recreational sports have been permitted in Pennsylvania counties in the green phase of Wolf’s pandemic recovery plan.

“Organized team sports and events are defined as physical activity directed by adult or youth leaders that involves rules and formal practice and competition,’’ Wolf’s office said in a statement released May 28.

“This includes school and club sports as well as youth and adult formal activities. Physical activity conducted as part of summer programming is allowed. Activities and games with little or no physical contact are recommended.”

The PIAA Board of Directors will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 15.