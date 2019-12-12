School board meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: The board authorized the advertising of a proposed preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year that comes with a projected deficit. Phyllis Heverly Flesher, the district’s chief finance and operations officer, presented the proposed $76.51 million spending plan. Revenues are projected at $75.14 million.
Tax talk: At this point, using the 2.6% tax increase allowed under the state’s Act 1 index, a deficit of $2.15 million remains between projected revenues and expenses. The district may apply for a special education cost exception, which would allow for an additional increase bringing the potential total tax hike to 5.7%.
Background: Even though the district is applying for the exception, it does not have to use the full amount of the available increase. Challenges the district faces include rising costs in special education and health care, along with continuing school construction and renovation costs.
Quotable: “5.7%, it would be great to have that money, but that’s not going to work,” Board President Todd Shertzer said.
The cost: District property owners currently pay 13.794 mills in school taxes. For the homeowner, a property assessed at the district average of $213,013, a 2.6% increase translates to an additional .359 mills or $76 per year. If the full 5.7% increase were used, it would add .789 mills for a $167 increase.
What’s next: Work on the budget will continue with adoption of a preliminary budget scheduled for the board’s Jan. 21 meeting. A proposed final budget could be adopted in May with a final budget adoption in June.