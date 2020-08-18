lnp stock image lottery

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Night

Pick 2: 3—1

Pick 3: 4—5—7

Pick 4: 1—5—9—2

Pick 5: 0—5—9—6—1

Wild Ball: 8

Cash 5: 17—24—25—36—38

Match 6: 08—22—25—35—38—45

Cash4Life: 25—31—47—48—59

Cash Ball: 1

Mega Millions: 04—18—26—27—58

Mega Ball: 23

Megaplier: 4

Day

Pick 2: 4—6

Pick 3: 9—5—2

Pick 4: 3—3—6—9

Pick 5: 2—2—9—1—7

Wild Ball: 0

Treasure Hunt: 01—12—15—17—19