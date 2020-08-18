Here are the winning lottery numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Night
Pick 2: 3—1
Pick 3: 4—5—7
Pick 4: 1—5—9—2
Pick 5: 0—5—9—6—1
Wild Ball: 8
Cash 5: 17—24—25—36—38
Match 6: 08—22—25—35—38—45
Cash4Life: 25—31—47—48—59
Cash Ball: 1
Mega Millions: 04—18—26—27—58
Mega Ball: 23
Megaplier: 4
Day
Pick 2: 4—6
Pick 3: 9—5—2
Pick 4: 3—3—6—9
Pick 5: 2—2—9—1—7
Wild Ball: 0
Treasure Hunt: 01—12—15—17—19