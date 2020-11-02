Power outages brought by knocked power lines from excessive wind affected nearly 500 customers in Lancaster County on Monday, according to PPL.

Wind gusts knocked down tree limbs and power lines across PPL’s coverage region said Tracie Witter, regional affairs director for PPL. At the height of the outages, 484 customers in Lancaster County were without power, Witter said.

Repair crews restored power to most of them Monday — 56 customers were still without power by 5 p.m. and dropped further to 21 by 8 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 25 mph are expected to return overnight, according to AccuWeather. PPL says they anticipate restoring power to most customers by noon Tuesday.

In addition, PPL announced contingency plans for any potential power outages on Tuesday — Election Day.

“Should a polling location lose power on Election Day, we will dispatch both a repair crew and a generator crew so that power can be restored as safely and quickly as possible,” Witter said. “We are actively monitoring the power at all polling stations in our service territory.”

Customers are encouraged to report any outages online at pplelectric.com or text “Outage” to TXTPPL (898775).