About 120 PPL customers are without power in Lancaster County as winds have downed power lines, with the most significant outage near Paradise in the eastern end of the county.

According to PPL's outage map, about 80 customers were without power in one area just east of Paradise near Lincoln Highway East and Belmont Road as of about 7:30 a.m.

The road was not closed. Power was expected to be restored by 1 p.m., according to PPL.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of central Pennsylvania, forecasting winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts over 45, until noon. Winds were expected to subside as temperatures climb to about 47, according to AccuWeather.