In this season when most people wish each other “peace on earth, good will to men” — even though some men and a virus are severely testing that sentiment — this would be a good time to remember that all human beings, no matter what we may think, are surprisingly similar.

The Human Genome Project says all human beings are 99.9% identical in their genetic makeup.

“We are all alike in more ways than one,” adds Melvin “Pete” Snyder, of West Donegal Township. “Culture, history, hair and skin color, personal choice, likes, dislikes, etc., may identify us individually, but we are 99.9% identical, all part of the human family.”

Snyder’s family recently discovered a surprising factor in its genealogical makeup that illustrates the point.

The mid-19th-century story comes from the online cemetery resource, findagrave.com, ID #83348939.

“Rebecca Jane Snyder was a full blood Cherokee Indian,” the website reveals. “As her family was traveling through Bedford Co., she as an infant became sick. She was taken to a white medical Dr. and her family was told if they continued on with her that she would surely die. They left her with the Snyder family who had befriended them. They never returned for her so she was raised by the Snyder family as their daughter.”

John and Hannah Snyder, Pete Snyder’s great-grandparents, informally raised Rebecca Jane as their own. She married Amos Whitfield and they had a dozen children who had dozens more.

Pete Snyder had always thought that Rebecca Jane Snyder was his father’s aunt and so constructed the family tree.

“Discovering that Rebecca wasn’t my dad’s aunt has required revising our genealogy database,” Snyder says. “We had listed numerous Whitfield cousins who weren’t really cousins at all. However, it won’t change connections that transcend blood relations. No matter the history, they’re still thought of as family.”

As, according to the Human Genome Project, are we all.

Oldest tombstones

Last Sunday’s Scribbler item mentioned some western Lancaster County tombstones dating to the early 1730s.

They are not close to the age of the oldest dated stone in eastern Lancaster County.

That would be Marie Ferree’s stone in Carpenters Cemetery in Paradise. The original stone bears the barely readable date of 1716. A newer memorial explains that Ferree founded the Huguenot colony of the Pequea Valley in 1712.

Marie Ferree is Jennifer Clark Witmer’s eighth great-grandmother. Witmer reminded the Scribbler of her ancestor’s three-century-old stone.

Lisa Doughty notes that the oldest marked burial in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery in East Lampeter Township is of an unknown child who may have been born in 1714 and died in 1721, according to findagrave.com, the website quoted in the first item of this column.

A burial stone in Grebiel/Graybill/Grebill Graveyard in West Earl Township is not only dated (1727) but clearly names the deceased — John Landis — according to findagrave.

Of course, there were many burials before the dated stones that remain standing in cemeteries. Early stones were not engraved. Others have been ruined by acid rain or vandalism. Outdating them all, Doughty notes, were “burials of native Americans who predate those of our European ancestors.”

In any case, being buried for a long time is no great accomplishment. As a gravedigger in Greenfield, Massachusetts, told the Scribbler several years ago, the point of life is to “make the most of it while you’re upright.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.